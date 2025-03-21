Kylie and Kendall Jenner Clash Get Into Huge Fight In Latest Kardashians Episode | Watch

A disagreement over personality differences sparked tension between Kylie and Kendall Jenner in the latest episode of The Kardashians, as the sisters weighed the idea of a potential spin-off series.

During a candid moment, 26-year-old Kylie asked, “How are we opposite?” and described herself as “more free-spirited,” a comment that didn’t sit well with Kendall, 28. The supermodel sharply responded, “Excuse me? I’m gonna lose sleep over that.”

The discussion came up while Kylie floated the idea of the duo starring in their own show, though Kendall appeared skeptical about its premise. Despite their shared fame, the sisters admitted to leading increasingly different lives, with Kylie embracing more privacy in recent years.

Kylie, who has two children with rapper Travis Scott, is currently dating actor Timothée Chalamet, while Kendall has reportedly rekindled her relationship with NBA star Devin Booker.