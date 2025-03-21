Kelly Clarkson Reflects on Loneliness and Resilience in Milestone Talk Show Episode

Kelly Clarkson marked a major milestone on Thursday as she returned to host the 1,000th episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, opening up about the personal highs and lows she’s faced since the show’s launch in 2019.

Celebrating the five-and-a-half-year journey since the NBC daytime show began, Clarkson, 42, greeted her audience with a heartfelt monologue. She acknowledged her recent unexplained absence before highlighting the challenges she and her viewers have navigated together, including the COVID-19 pandemic and major life changes.

“I’ve lost, alone, a lot,” she admitted during her emotional speech, receiving supportive laughter and applause from the crowd. Clarkson added, “Along the way, we found comfort in one another… I am grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey.”

Clarkson also reflected on her resilience — recalling episodes she hosted with an eye patch and another with a leg cast — and emphasized the sense of community the show has built.

The special episode featured performances from Clarkson and Venezuelan duo Mau y Ricky, and guest appearances by Tyler Perry and Alicia Vikander.

The Grammy-winning singer’s return comes after a week-long break and follows major personal transitions, including her 2020 divorce from Brandon Blackstock and a weight loss journey. Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Clarkson called Season 5 “the first season to actually enjoy every minute of it.”