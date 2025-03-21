Karachi journalist remanded to FIA custody over ‘anti-state’ content

KARACHI: A Karachi court on Friday granted a four-day physical remand of journalist Farhan Mallick to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over allegations of sharing “anti-state” content through his digital media platform.

Mallick, founder of Raftar — a media agency focused on social impact storytelling — and former news director at Samaa TV, was taken into custody on Thursday. His arrest followed an unannounced raid at Raftar’s Karachi office a day earlier, where FIA officials allegedly harassed staff and summoned Mallick for questioning, according to the organisation.

Appearing before Judicial Magistrate (East) Yusra Ashfaq, the FIA requested a 14-day remand, citing the need for further investigation. The court approved a four-day remand until March 25.

The FIA has booked Mallick under sections 16 (interference with communication devices), 20 (malicious code), and 26-A (spreading false information) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. He also faces charges under sections 500 (defamation) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Section 26-A of PECA, recently introduced through legal amendments, criminalises the spread of misinformation likely to incite fear, panic, or unrest. Conviction can lead to a three-year prison term, a fine of Rs2 million, or both.

According to the first information report (FIR), the FIA accused Raftar TV’s YouTube channel of conducting an online campaign involving anti-state videos targeting senior officials. The report alleges that Mallick was directly involved in creating and circulating this content, which it claims damaged the country’s institutional reputation internationally and incited public unrest.

The FIA argued in its remand plea that Mallick’s custody was necessary to identify collaborators and locate devices that may contain further evidence.

In response, Raftar rejected the allegations, asserting that no credible evidence had been presented against Mallick or the platform. “We remain committed to defending press freedom and due process, and we will continue to explore all legal avenues to secure justice,” the organisation said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Mallick’s detention has sparked criticism from journalist bodies and human rights groups. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan called for authorities to prevent state agencies from overreaching their powers and to protect freedom of expression.

Pakistan ranks 152nd out of 180 countries on the World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders. The country continues to face scrutiny over press restrictions, periodic internet shutdowns, and the blocking of social media platforms, including X.