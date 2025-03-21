Israel ends ceasefire, kills 591 Palestinians including 200 children in renewed Gaza assault

GAZA: Israeli military operations have resumed in the Gaza Strip following the unilateral end of a ceasefire agreement, resulting in the deaths of at least 591 Palestinians, including 200 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

More than 1,040 others have been injured in a series of intense airstrikes, ground incursions, and artillery shelling over the past three days.

The deadliest assault took place in Rafah’s densely populated Shaboura neighborhood, where Israeli ground forces launched a full-scale invasion. Local residents reported widespread destruction, with entire families killed and homes leveled. Emergency responders have been overwhelmed, struggling to reach the injured amid continued bombardments.

The escalation comes despite international appeals for restraint during Ramadan, a month of fasting and reflection for Muslims. Instead, many Palestinians are spending their evenings breaking their fasts in makeshift shelters and hospitals, surrounded by destruction and loss.

The renewed violence has heightened fears of a broader regional conflict. In solidarity with Palestinians, Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed responsibility for missile attacks targeting Israel, raising tensions further. Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes struck targets in southern and eastern Lebanon, prompting concerns about the potential opening of a new front.

Inside Israel, domestic unrest is growing. Thousands of protesters gathered in Jerusalem, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and criticizing his government’s handling of the conflict. Clashes between demonstrators and police have intensified, signaling deepening divisions within Israeli society.

Human rights organizations have condemned Israel’s renewed military campaign, calling it a form of collective punishment and a violation of international law. “This is the rule of the jungle,” said a spokesperson for the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights. “What is the world waiting for? Where are the shared values?”

As Gaza reels from yet another wave of violence, calls for a renewed ceasefire and humanitarian relief continue to go unanswered. With the international community largely silent, many Palestinians say they feel abandoned, forced to dig through rubble with their bare hands in search of survivors.