NATIONAL

Government Revises Profit Rates On National Savings Schemes

By News Desk

The government has revised profit rates on several National Savings Schemes, following the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) decision to maintain the policy rate at 12%, The News reported.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) increased the return on Short Term Saving Certificates to 10.96%, up 15 basis points from 10.81%, while Defence Saving Certificates now offer 12.15%, a marginal rise from 12.14%. Returns on the Pensioner Benefit Account, Behbood Savings Certificate, and Shuhada Family Welfare Account were each increased by 10 basis points to 13.68%.

The Sarwa Islamic Term Account and Sarwa Islamic Saving Account saw the largest hike, both rising by 70 basis points to 10.44%. However, the regular Saving Account rate was reduced by 100 basis points, dropping to 10.5% from 11.5%.

CDNS, which manages over Rs3.4 trillion in assets and serves more than four million customers nationwide, plays a key role in supporting government financing needs. The changes come as inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index, dropped to 1.5% year-on-year in February 2025 — the lowest in nearly a decade — down from 2.4% in January, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Previous article
Nazish Jahangir Faces Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant in Cheating and Fraud Case
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.