Father of Mustafa murder suspect Kamran Qureshi remanded in weapons and drugs case

KARACHI: A local court on Friday remanded Kamran Asghar Qureshi, the father of the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, to police custody for two days.

He is being investigated in connection with a case of alleged illegal possession of weapons and narcotics.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Karachi Police arrested Kamran Asghar Qureshi on Thursday. The arrest took place at his son Armaghan’s residence located in Defence Housing Authority’s Khayaban-e-Momin area. Armaghan is already in police custody in connection with the murder of Mustafa Amir.

Kamran Qureshi was presented before Judicial Magistrate (South) earlier on Friday. During the hearing, the court inquired whether he had been subjected to any coercion or mistreatment while in police custody.

The accused denied any mistreatment. The court directed the authorities to conduct a medical examination and granted him access to legal representation.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shakeel Abbasi requested the court to grant police a three-day physical remand of the accused. The prosecution argued that the investigation team needed additional time to question Qureshi regarding the alleged recovery of a 9mm pistol and narcotics, specifically crystal methamphetamine (commonly referred to as “ice”).

The prosecutor stated that Qureshi was not cooperating with investigators and was allegedly involved in facilitating the escape of his son following the murder of Mustafa Amir.

According to the prosecution, after Mustafa’s death, Armaghan informed his father about the incident. The prosecution claims Kamran Qureshi advised his son to leave Karachi and arranged for the relocation of the software company that Armaghan was associated with.

The prosecution further alleged that Qureshi made threats against individuals connected to the investigation and used social media platforms to intimidate others.

The defence counsel contested the prosecution’s version of events, stating that Kamran Qureshi was arrested outside his home on March 18 without prior notice or legal grounds.

The defence argued that Qureshi was merely attempting to protect his son, who was already in police custody, and denied all allegations related to threats, weapons, and drugs. The defence further stated that no private witnesses had been produced, and no case property was presented at the time of arrest.

After hearing both sides, the court granted a two-day physical remand, instructing the police to conclude their interrogation within the specified period. The court also ordered that a copy of the FIR be provided to the accused and directed the authorities to ensure that due process is followed.

Kamran Qureshi’s arrest follows the extension of his son Armaghan’s physical remand by an anti-terrorism court (ATC). Armaghan is accused of kidnapping and murdering Mustafa Amir, whose body was discovered near the Hub check post on January 12. The deceased was initially buried by the Edhi Foundation as an unidentified person on January 16. Following DNA verification, the body was exhumed and reburied by his family.

According to investigators, Armaghan Qureshi confessed to the murder and informed authorities that his father was aware of the crime. Police reports indicate that Kamran instructed his son to go into hiding after the incident.

Police have recovered several items during their investigation. These include laptops and mobile phones seized from Armaghan’s residence, which have been handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for forensic analysis. A black-and-silver iron folding rod, which investigators allege was used by Armaghan to assault Mustafa, was recovered from an area near Hub. Authorities believe this item will be submitted as physical evidence in court.

The police claim these recoveries are important to the case and will be presented during trial proceedings. The investigation officer (IO) stated that Armaghan is now cooperating with law enforcement officials and has provided additional information about the case.

The case is being jointly investigated by Karachi Police and the Federal Investigation Agency. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the murder, as well as possible connections to drug trafficking and other criminal activities. Police believe further arrests may be made as the investigation progresses.

Kamran Qureshi is scheduled to appear before the court again after the completion of his remand period. Investigators will present an updated report on their findings at the next hearing.