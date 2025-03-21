Comfort or crutch?

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of our lives, and we have become increasingly dependent on it. Gone are the days when researchers would spend a month crafting an introduction or compiling an annotated bibliography.

There was a time when we would go home, read a book, and then Google about the case we would encounter during our clinical rotations. But now, AI tools have become our comfort zone. It is like magic, fulfilling every request, from writing research papers to meeting tight assignment deadlines. No doubt, it is a blessing. However, like every blessing, there is a downside.

While AI has provided comfort, it has also diminished the need for human effort and cognitive engagement. The language used in messages, emails and research papers generated by AI tools often reflects a limited vocabulary, making it apparent to readers that the work is not written by a human. Words like ‘crucial’, ‘comprehensive’, ‘novel’, ‘ensure’, ‘earlier’, ‘tailor’ and many more are so commonly used that they make it obvious that the writing is AI-generated.

Also, it has been noticed that medical professionals are using AI tools for treating patients. They need to understand that AI just provides generalised knowledge, and it should not be confused with specific knowledge.

As medical professionals and researchers, we believe that while it is perfectly fine to use AI tools for ideas or direction, the actual writing should be done by the humans. AI can never replicate the depth of understanding as well as knowledge of the human brain.

FAIZAN SAEED SYED & NIDA RIZVI

KARACHI