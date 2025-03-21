Chinese vice president meets Fiji’s speaker of parliament

BEIJING: Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Filimone Jitoko, speaker of Parliament of the Republic of Fiji, in Beijing on Friday.

Noting Fiji was one of the first Pacific Island countries to establish diplomatic relations with New China, Han said their bilateral relationship had stood the test of the changing international landscape, and the two countries had forged a comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development.

Han said China was willing to work with Fiji to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, carry forward the traditional friendship and jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

China is ready to work with Fiji to deepen political mutual trust and firmly support each other’s core interests and major concerns, Han said.

He also called for more cooperation outcomes to promote the sustained and healthy development of China-Fiji relations.

Jitoko said adhering to the one-China principle is the cornerstone of Fiji-China relations. Fiji highly appreciates the major initiatives and ideas put forward by China and is willing to continuously enhance political mutual trust with China, promote cooperation in such fields as infrastructure, poverty reduction and tourism, and deepen exchanges between legislative bodies and governments of the two countries.