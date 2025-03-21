Boao Forum for Asia to commence 2025 conference on March 25

BEIJING: The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 will be held from March 25 to 28 in Boao, south China’s Hainan Province, with the theme “Asia in the changing World: Towards a shared Future.”

This year’s event will focus on development, foster dialogue, explore innovative formats and value tangible outcomes, all aimed at promoting international development and cooperation, according to BFA’s official website.

The theme is intended to reinvigorate multilateralism, promote openness and development, jointly respond to global challenges, and carry out the commitments of the UN Summit of the Future while focusing on the development of Asia, it said.

Many heads of international and regional organizations, ministerial-level officials, entrepreneurs of Fortune Global 500, and renowned experts and scholars have already confirmed their participation in the annual conference.

The event will focus on four subject areas: building trust and promoting cooperation in a fast-changing world; re-balancing globalization for inclusive development; accelerating the Sustainable Development Goals for more effective responses to global challenges; and strengthening AI application and governance for innovation-driven development.

Discussions will also be held on topics related to AI application and governance, as well as the exploration of measures to bridge the digital divide and improve digital connectivity through digital capacity building, according to the official website.

Founded in 2001, the BFA is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization committed to promoting regional economic integration and bringing Asian countries closer to their development goals.