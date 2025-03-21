Bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan to prosper further: Amb Alisher Tukhtayev

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Uzbekistan Mr Alisher Tukhtayev on Friday said that bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan would prosper further and bilateral trade would also set a new record.

Addressing the audience at an Iftar dinner hosted by the Uzbekistan Embassy on the occasion of Navruz Holiday, the Ambassador expressed gratitude celebrating Navruz – a festival that symbolizes new beginnings, renewal, and the beauty of nature.

“This year, Navruz comes at the same time as the holy month of Ramadan – a time of reflection, unity, and generosity. This special moment allows us to celebrate both the renewal of nature and the blessings of Ramadan. Today, we are gathered with our dear friends to share not only the joy of Navruz but also the tradition of Ramadan Iftar. It is a wonderful reminder of the values we all cherish – kindness, togetherness, and gratitude,” he said.

The envoy said that we not only welcome spring but also honor the deep religious and cultural traditions that unite our brotherly nations and the entire Muslim Ummah.

“Navruz, which means ‘New Day’, has been celebrated for more than 3,000 years by different cultures and civilizations. This ancient festival represents the renewal of nature, harmony between people and the environment, and the victory of light over darkness,” he said, adding that Navruz is not just a national festival; and it is a shared cultural heritage of the peoples of the East.

“It brings together millions of people across different countries, regardless of borders, languages, or ethnic backgrounds. From the vast steppes of Central Asia to the vibrant cities of the Middle East, from the mountains of the Caucasus to the heart of South Asia, Navruz reminds us that we are all connected”.

He said that Navruz represents the universal values of peace, unity, and gratitude for the blessings of nature — values that have been passed down for generations.

“It is a time of joy, hope, and new beginnings, when families and friends come together to share festive meals, enjoy traditional dances, and show kindness to one another. For Uzbekistan, Navruz has a special place in our culture and society. It is more than just a celebration – it reflects our core values of peace, friendship, generosity, and respect for our ancestors’ traditions,” he said.

Ambassador Alisher said that during this time, people help those in need, strengthen community ties, and express gratitude for nature’s blessings.

“One of the most beloved traditional dishes of Navruz is sumalak, a symbol of prosperity and patience, prepared with love and shared among families and neighbors. Today, our Embassy is honored to share sumalak with you as a symbol of our friendship, brotherhood, and unity.”

He said that the celebration of Navruz is also deeply connected to the values of Pakistan. Our two nations share a rich historical and cultural heritage, strong brotherly ties, and a commitment to regional cooperation. Both Uzbekistan and Pakistan believe in preserving traditions while embracing progress, he added.

“Today, as we celebrate Navruz together, we reaffirm our dedication to strengthening people-to-people connections and enhancing cooperation between our countries.

In a world facing many challenges, Navruz reminds us of the importance of harmony, renewal, and mutual respect. Let us use this occasion to promote peace, understanding, and friendship across the world. May this Navruz bring prosperity, good health, and happiness to all of us,” the envoy concluded.