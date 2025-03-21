Ben Affleck Reflects on Past Loves, Reconnects With J.Lo After Divorce

Ben Affleck is reportedly reaching out to ex-wife Jennifer Lopez again, following their recent divorce and a year of well-documented relationship struggles, according to Page Six and the Daily Mail.

While Lopez is focused on her new Netflix project and spending time with her children, sources say she has no interest in rekindling ties and is moving forward with her life. A source told Page Six that J.Lo doesn’t want anyone speaking negatively about Ben but emphasized, “Who wants the guy? You think he’s the prize? No way.”

The insider described Affleck as someone who “love-bombs” and “gets bored and leaves,” calling him a “diva” who enjoys attention. Despite speculation about a reconciliation with his former wife Jennifer Garner, sources insist both she and Lopez are “relieved to be done with him.”

Affleck is also said to be reflecting on his past romance with Ana de Armas, whom he dated during the pandemic. A source claimed the actor now views that relationship with nostalgia, noting that while he wishes things had gone differently, he still has “much respect” for her and hopes she finds happiness.

As all three women move forward in different directions, Affleck’s reported efforts to reconnect suggest he’s struggling to find stability in the aftermath of multiple high-profile relationships.