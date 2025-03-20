World

WhatsApp Introduces New Limits On Messaging—Here’s What’s Changing

By Web Desk

WhatsApp is introducing new restrictions on broadcast messaging to combat spam, limiting the number of messages individual users can send each month.

The Meta-owned platform announced that the changes will take effect in the coming weeks as part of efforts to reduce unwanted messages and enhance the user experience. During the testing phase, individual users will be allowed to send a limited number of broadcast messages, with reports indicating a cap of 30 messages per month.

Users who require more messaging options are encouraged to use status updates or channels instead. Meta is also considering similar restrictions for business accounts, responding to growing concerns about spam.

Currently, business accounts do not have restrictions on broadcast messages, but Meta plans to introduce a paid model with added features. During testing, businesses will be allowed to send up to 250 free broadcast messages, after which they will need to pay for additional messaging.

Future updates will include customizable broadcast tools for businesses, along with the ability to schedule messages. These changes are part of a broader strategy to enhance the WhatsApp Business app, which has become an important revenue stream for Meta.

Additionally, WhatsApp Business will undergo a visual update, with Meta rolling out a redesigned logo as part of the platform’s evolution.

Previous article
Richest European Royal’s Net Worth And Inheritance Plans Revealed
Next article
Armaghan’s Father Kamran Qureshi Arrested In Drug Trafficking Case
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Unique Secret Behind Princess Anne’s £200,000 Pearl Choker Revealed

Princess Anne is known for her timeless style, and her latest appearance was no exception as she re-wore a historic £200,000 choker with deep...

BCCI Takes Makes Controversial Rule Change For IPL 25′, Potentially Influencing ICC Rules

UK To Decide On Lifting Of PIA Ban Today

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 20th March, 2025

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.