WhatsApp Introduces New Limits On Messaging—Here’s What’s Changing

WhatsApp is introducing new restrictions on broadcast messaging to combat spam, limiting the number of messages individual users can send each month.

The Meta-owned platform announced that the changes will take effect in the coming weeks as part of efforts to reduce unwanted messages and enhance the user experience. During the testing phase, individual users will be allowed to send a limited number of broadcast messages, with reports indicating a cap of 30 messages per month.

Users who require more messaging options are encouraged to use status updates or channels instead. Meta is also considering similar restrictions for business accounts, responding to growing concerns about spam.

Currently, business accounts do not have restrictions on broadcast messages, but Meta plans to introduce a paid model with added features. During testing, businesses will be allowed to send up to 250 free broadcast messages, after which they will need to pay for additional messaging.

Future updates will include customizable broadcast tools for businesses, along with the ability to schedule messages. These changes are part of a broader strategy to enhance the WhatsApp Business app, which has become an important revenue stream for Meta.

Additionally, WhatsApp Business will undergo a visual update, with Meta rolling out a redesigned logo as part of the platform’s evolution.