Victimhood narrative can’t hide Indian involvement in terror in Pakistan, IIOJ&K: FO

Khan says India not only sponsoring such unlawful activities in Pakistan, but the entire region

No question of change in Pakistan’s position on recognition of Israel or Palestine or Arab-Israel problems: FO

Condemns ongoing aggression in Gaza and West Bank, calling “Israel’s attacks violation of int’l law, ceasefire agreements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday said that it was alarmed over the increased frequency of Indian leadership’s unwarranted assertions about the status of Jammu and Kashmir, saying this fictitious narrative of victimhood could not hide its involvement in fomenting terrorism on Pakistan’s soil and the state-sanctioned oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

“India had “no right” to blame the UN Security Council for its resolutions on the Kashmir dispute when it was the one to originally approach the UN about the issue in 1948”, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated.

At his weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, the FO Spokesperson said the repetition of baseless claims can’t alter the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally-recognized disputed territory and its final status is to be determined by its people through an UN-supervised plebiscite, as defined by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He said it was India that took Jammu and Kashmir issue to the United Nations in 1948 so no right to blame the Security Council and its erstwhile members for the resolutions that were subsequently adopted.

He emphasized that a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, is essential for a lasting peace in South Asia.

The FO Spokesperson said Pakistan has always advocated constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. “However, peace and stability in South Asia has remained hostage to India’s rigid approach and hegemonic ambitions”, he regretted.

Indian-sponsored terrorism and Jaffar Express hijacking

Replying to a question, Shafqat Ali Khan said Indian involvement in fanning terrorism in Pakistan and destabilizing Balochistan is also clear. He pointed out that India has not condemned the recent attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan.

The Spokesperson said not only in Pakistan, India has been sponsoring such unlawful activities in the entire region. He said instead of blaming others, India should reflect on its own record of orchestrating targeted assassinations, subversion and terrorism in foreign territories.

The Spokesperson added that anti-Pakistan narrative, emanating from India, vitiates the bilateral environment and impedes the prospects for peace and cooperation and it must stop.

“Regarding the issue of flagging it, this is an ongoing process. Our embassies are active on this. We continue to highlight it. And you may also have noticed that India never condemned this attack on Jafar Express also. That is also a point worth noting.”

Reports on US visa restrictions mere speculations

On the occasion, Mr Khan also categorically denied reports on US visa restrictions, calling them mere speculation with no basis in reality. The FO spokesperson clarified in his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday that the reports regarding US travel bans were unfounded.

He further stated, “The US State Department and our Foreign Office have already dismissed such claims as speculation,” reported 24NewsHD TV channel reported.

The spokesperson emphasised that issuing travel advisories is a country’s sovereign right, and so far, Pakistan has not received any official communication from the US regarding any new restrictions.

‘Unaware of any Pakistani delegation’s visit to Israel’

During, the FO spokesperson was also hounded by multiple questions on alleged reports of a Pakistani delegation, including journalists, visiting Israel amid the country’s devastating military campaign in Gaza that has killed over 49,000 Palestinians.

Khan said the FO had “no foreknowledge or information” of the visit.

“We found out about the visit through the same media reports that you are alluding to. We do not have any details about who visited except for one individual who posted on Twitter. Since we do not know their details, we cannot comment on what kind of passports were they carrying or were they dual nationals or not.”

Khan said Pakistan’s position regarding Israel was “very unambiguous”.

“There is no question of a change in Pakistan’s position on the question of recognition of Israel or on the question of Palestine or the Arab Israel problems. It remains unwavering, very clear and very firm.”

He said the FO was in the process of gathering information and he would be able to comment further once the ministry had more clarity about the matter.

Israeli attacks on Gaza condemned

Condemning the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank, Shafqat Ali Khan said, “Israel’s attacks violate international law and the ceasefire agreements. Pakistan stands with the Palestinian people and demands accountability for Israeli war crimes.”

Shafqat Khan condemned Israel’s vicious attacks against the people of West Bank and Gaza, calling it a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement; international humanitarian law; the UN Charter; and hampers the confidence and faith in the global community and international law.

“Pakistan strongly calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities in West Bank, and Gaza; protection of civilians; and unrestricted access to humanitarian aid and assistance. We also call on the international community to increase its efforts to end Israel’s genocidal campaign against the innocent people of Palestine. We call for accountability of Israeli crimes committed in this brutal war, as a crucial step towards restoring international legitimacy.”

PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia

Regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the FO confirmed that he held meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh and thanked him for his continued support of Pakistan.

Apprising the media of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman during his four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, he said that both leaders had productive discussion on ways to further strengthen Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties in trade, investment, energy & security. Prime Minister thanked His Royal Highness for the Kingdom’s consistent support to Pakistan.

No change in repatriation deadline

On the issue of foreign nationals, particularly Afghan refugees, the spokesperson confirmed that there is no change in Pakistan’s repatriation deadline.

The spokesperson told the media that the deadline for the deportation of illegal foreign nationals was unchanged and reiterated Pakistan’s call for Afghan authorities to act against TTP and ISKP involved in carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He told the media that the Torkham border had been reopened till April 15 as efforts would continue to seek a permanent solution to the issue in the meantime.

Missile and Defence Programme

Addressing Pakistan’s defence capabilities, the FO reassured the nation that “Pakistan’s missile and defence programme is purely for security purposes and remains in safe and capable hands.”

Welcomes resolution of Kyrgyz-Tajik border dispute

The FO spokesperson also welcomed the resolution of the border dispute between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, expressing hope for lasting peace and stability in the region.

He said that Pakistan welcomed the signing of the treaty on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, marking the end of a protracted border dispute. We firmly believe that this significant turn of events will open up new possibilities of cooperation and advancement in the region, he added.