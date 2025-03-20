Unique Secret Behind Princess Anne’s £200,000 Pearl Choker Revealed

Princess Anne is known for her timeless style, and her latest appearance was no exception as she re-wore a historic £200,000 choker with deep royal roots.

Attending the 30th Anniversary International Financial Review Annual Awards Dinner on March 17 at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, the Princess Royal opted for a green paisley-printed dress she first wore in 1971. Alongside the vintage outfit, she accessorized with an opulent choker featuring pearls and diamonds—previously worn at Prince William’s wedding gala in 2011.

Jewelry expert Maxwell Stone from Steven Stone explained that the choker is crafted with “four rows of pearls interspersed with 20 diamond bars, all centered around an angular sapphire and diamond clasp.” The piece dates back to the 1890s and originally belonged to Empress Maria Feodorovna of Russia before being acquired by Queen Mary in the 1930s.

After Queen Mary’s passing in 1953, Queen Elizabeth II inherited the heirloom but rarely wore chokers. She gifted it to Princess Anne in the early 1970s, and since then, the princess has reserved it for milestone events, including her 50th birthday and William’s wedding celebrations. Maxwell estimates the necklace’s value at £200,000 due to its craftsmanship and history.

Beyond jewelry, Princess Anne’s commitment to sustainable fashion has long been evident. She frequently repurposes her wardrobe, tailoring and updating outfits to fit different occasions. The green paisley dress she wore for the event has been part of her collection for decades, having also been spotted at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

In a past interview with Vanity Fair, Anne spoke about her approach to fashion, saying, “I still try and buy materials and have them made up because I just think that’s more fun. It also helps to support those who still manufacture in this country.” She emphasized the importance of preserving craftsmanship, calling attention to local designers and manufacturers.

Princess Anne also frequently wears jewelry with sentimental meaning. During the recent Commonwealth Day celebrations, she donned a stalactite brooch gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth II before her wedding to Captain Mark Phillips in 1973. She paired it with floral-inspired earrings that she first wore in 1984 during a royal visit to Gambia.

Her enduring style choices continue to highlight a mix of sustainability, tradition, and deep personal significance—proving that royal fashion is not just about aesthetics, but also legacy.