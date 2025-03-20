U.S. urged not to impose discriminatory, restrictive measures on Chinese students

BEIJING: A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged the U.S. to refrain from imposing discriminatory and restrictive measures on Chinese students.

According to media reports, a U.S. House politician has sent letters to six U.S. universities, requesting information on their Chinese students out of “national security” concerns.

When answering a relevant query, spokesperson Mao Ning pointed out that Chinese students constitute approximately one-quarter of the international student population in the United States.

“We urge the U.S. side to cease overstretching the concept of national security, effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students, and refrain from imposing discriminatory and restrictive measures on them,” said Mao.

Educational cooperation not only expands exchange opportunities for students from both countries and fosters mutual understanding between their peoples, but also contributes to the United States’ economic prosperity and scientific and technological advancement, Mao said, emphasizing that such cooperation aligns with the interests of both sides.