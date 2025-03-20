Richest European Royal’s Net Worth And Inheritance Plans Revealed

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, despite ruling one of Europe’s smallest countries, has an estimated net worth of $4 billion (£3 billion), making him the continent’s wealthiest royal. Unlike the British monarchy, which receives substantial state funding, Luxembourg’s royal wealth largely comes from private assets, including land, property, and a valuable collection of jewelry.

The Luxembourg royal family receives approximately £9 million annually for official duties, significantly lower than the £86 million granted to King Charles over the past three years. The state-provided funds cover staffing, travel, and other expenses, while the family’s substantial fortune is tied to private holdings.

One of the most notable controversies surrounding their wealth emerged in 2006 when the late Grand Duchess Joséphine-Charlotte’s jewelry collection was put up for auction. Following public outcry over the sale of what some considered national treasures, Grand Duke Henri withdrew the items from auction.

Henri owns three significant properties: the Grand Ducal Palace, Berg Castle, and Fischbach Castle. While the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg City serves as his official residence and a hub for royal duties, his primary home is Berg Castle in Colmar-Berg. The historic estate has housed Luxembourg’s monarchs since World War II and opens its grounds to the public on Luxembourg’s National Day.

Henri’s title as Europe’s wealthiest royal is contested by Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein, whose estimated fortune ranges between $4 billion and $7 billion. Some reports place Hans-Adam ahead of Henri, while others suggest the Luxembourg monarch retains the top spot.

Despite ongoing speculation, the Luxembourg royal court has repeatedly dismissed claims about their immense fortune. In 2019, following a report from Business Insider, the palace released a statement denying the estimates, calling them “pure fantasy” and insisting that their actual wealth is a fraction of the rumored amount.

Henri is currently preparing to abdicate, with his eldest son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, set to inherit the throne. In October, Henri appointed Guillaume as Lieutenant-Representative, granting him most of the monarch’s constitutional powers. However, it remains unclear whether Guillaume will also inherit the full extent of his father’s wealth or if the title of Europe’s richest royal will shift to another monarch.