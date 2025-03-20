Prince Harry’s Ex Cressida Bonas Makes ‘Well-Timed’ Move To Upset Meghan Markle

Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry’s former girlfriend, has announced the launch of her new podcast, Lessons From Our Mothers, just days after Meghan Markle revealed details about her upcoming show.

Bonas, a British actress and dancer, has lined up high-profile guests, including Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet and Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie. The podcast will explore personal stories and insights passed down from mothers.

Bonas, who dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, gained media attention during their relationship and has since pursued a career in acting and modeling. She has appeared in stage productions and fashion campaigns while maintaining a presence in British entertainment circles.

Photo: Getty Images

Her podcast announcement follows Markle’s reveal of Confessions of a Female Founder, marking another addition to the growing list of royal-adjacent media projects. Bonas has yet to confirm a release date, but the show is expected to feature candid discussions with notable figures.