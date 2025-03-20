Pakistan, KSA reaffirm commitment to regional security collaboration

MBS acknowledges significant contributions of Pakistanis to KSA development, agrees to enhance measures to facilitate their welfare

Premier describes meeting with Saudi Crown Prince as productive, saying discussions were held on further strengthening Pak-KSA ties

JADDAH: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation, recognizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional security challenges.

The consensus resolve was affirmed during a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman in Jeddah, according to the state-run PTC News on Thursday.

The prime minister, who is on a four-day visit to the Kingdom, was accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, said a statement from the PM Office.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong and historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in economic, trade, investment, energy and defense sectors.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Kingdom’s commitment to increasing investments in key sectors, which will contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and stability. The two leaders held in-depth discussions on the evolving regional situation as well as geopolitical landscape.

They agreed to work closely at all levels for promoting their shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the region. Saudi Crown Prince acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia and agreed to enhance measures to facilitate their welfare.

Both the leaders emphasized the need to further strengthen people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges, and educational collaboration. The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince reaffirmed their commitment to elevating Pakistan-Saudi Arabia partnership to new heights, guided by mutual respect, shared interests, and a common vision for progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in Jeddah as productive saying discussions were held on further strengthening Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties in trade, investment, energy and security.

In a post on his X handle, he thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for the Kingdom’s consistent support to Pakistan. He said our enduring friendship and shared vision for prosperity is taking our bilateral relations to new heights and transforming it into a mutually beneficial economic partnership. The Prime Minister also applauded the pivotal role played by the Saudi Crown Prince to bring peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.