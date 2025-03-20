NATIONAL

Omer Ayub Addresses Bizarre ‘Biscuit Theft’ Allegations

By Web Desk

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omer Ayub Khan has addressed unusual allegations accusing him of stealing biscuits from a truck, dismissing the claims during a media interaction outside the Peshawar High Court on Wednesday.

Ayub acknowledged the accusations but did not provide further details on their origin. He also commented on his legal troubles, stating that after his bail was canceled in a Rawalpindi court, police were present at the proceedings, hinting at a possible arrest.

Discussing his party’s absence from the recent National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, Ayub said they had requested a meeting with their party’s founder, Imran Khan, beforehand. “When our meeting request was denied, we decided not to attend,” he explained.

Ayub also highlighted that political parties from Balochistan similarly boycotted the NSC session, pointing to the region’s worsening security situation. “Balochistan is burning,” he said, while reaffirming his party’s condemnation of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group responsible for multiple attacks.

