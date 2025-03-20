MQM-P signals potential exit from ruling coalition

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has hinted at the possibility of parting ways with the ruling coalition government.

Addressing party workers at MQM-P’s annual welfare event, party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui suggested that the time to make a decisive move was fast approaching.

“This isn’t a threat or an ultimatum,” Siddiqui clarified. “We are making a decision based on principle and political reality.”

He expressed disillusionment with what he described as an unyielding political system, accusing it of sidelining MQM-P because the party refused to conform. “The system has no space for us because we challenge its status quo,” he remarked.

Reflecting on MQM-P’s history, Siddiqui recalled the group’s resilience through decades of political turbulence. “From the struggles of the 1990s to our break from London after August 22, 2016—people predicted our downfall, yet we adapted and survived,” he said.

He took pride in the party’s social service legacy, highlighting the Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF), which he said had been serving the public for nearly 45 years. “The MQM was formed to address unmet needs, and KKF continues that mission, beyond political divides,” he added.

Siddiqui also criticized the socioeconomic conditions in Karachi, lamenting that despite being Pakistan’s economic lifeline, the city’s residents remained mired in poverty. “Karachi feeds the nation, but its people are left behind. Even in a prosperous province, poverty encircles Karachi,” he said.

Touching on MQM-P’s ongoing relief activities, Siddiqui mentioned the provision of ambulance services, not only in Karachi but also in cities like Peshawar. “We’ve extended our services without government backing, solely through community commitment,” he emphasized.

His remarks have fueled speculation about MQM-P’s future in the ruling alliance. While stopping short of formally announcing a breakaway, Siddiqui suggested the coalition government was struggling to accommodate MQM-P’s role. “This system cannot function without us—whether they admit it or not,” he said.

He closed his address by reaffirming MQM-P’s commitment to serving all Pakistanis, regardless of ethnicity or sect. “Our story is written on the streets of this city. We don’t need a press conference to prove our existence,” he said.