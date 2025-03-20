MQM-P Signals Possible Exit From Ruling Coalition Amid Growing Frustration

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has suggested that his party may soon withdraw from the ruling coalition, stating that the time for a final decision is approaching.

Speaking at the party’s annual welfare event, Siddiqui clarified that MQM-P is not issuing ultimatums but making a firm political choice. He expressed frustration with the existing system, saying, “The system is not accepting us because we refuse to conform to it,” and recalled the party’s past decision to leave a government due to a “non-serious approach.”

Highlighting MQM-P’s commitment to social welfare, he pointed to the contributions of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF), the party’s charitable wing. “For nearly 45 years, KKF has been serving the people. It was to meet this need that MQM was created,” he said, underscoring the party’s broader role beyond politics.

Siddiqui also reflected on the challenges faced by MQM-P, referencing its struggles in the 1990s and the fallout of August 22, 2016, when the party distanced itself from its London-based founder. “People thought MQM would collapse, but we have not disintegrated—we have evolved,” he asserted.

He further criticized the economic disparities in Karachi, stating that despite being the country’s economic hub, poverty persists. “This city supports the entire country, yet its residents suffer. Even in an affluent province, poverty has surrounded Karachi,” he said.

Addressing MQM-P’s relief efforts, Siddiqui highlighted the party’s ambulance services, which have been operational for five years, including in cities like Peshawar. “Aid distribution does not require government intervention but stability and security,” he noted.

His remarks have intensified speculation about MQM-P’s future in the coalition government. While he did not explicitly announce a withdrawal, he emphasized the party’s importance, stating, “The government is under pressure regarding our role. But one thing is clear—this system cannot function without us.”