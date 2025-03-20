Michelle Obama Opens Up About Family Decisions Amid Divorce Rumors

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has revealed that while Barack Obama wanted a third child, she firmly disagreed, joking that they were already lucky with their two daughters.

Speaking on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast on March 20, Michelle, 60, shared how she and Barack had differing views on expanding their family. “I was like, I think I’ve been lucky with these two,” she said, referring to Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23. “Barack was like, ‘We should have a third,’ and I was like, ‘Dude.’”

She humorously added that having another child might have upset their family dynamic. “I’m thinking we’re gonna get a crazy one,” she quipped. Kelce, who is expecting her fourth child with NFL star Jason Kelce, agreed, referencing Michelle’s daughters as “two good sleepers.”

Reflecting on early motherhood, Michelle opened up about experiencing postpartum emotions. “You love these babies so much… and you think, ‘Oh my god, all you have is me. I feel so bad for you,’” she said. She also joked about Barack being surrounded by women, telling Kelce, “That’s what I told Barack, ‘Dude, you need a bunch of women in your life to smack you around.’”

Michelle also reiterated her disinterest in running for president, emphasizing her daughters’ well-being. “I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them,” she explained. “So when people ask me if I’d ever run, the answer is no.” She added that she wouldn’t put Malia and Sasha back in the political spotlight just as they were establishing themselves.

Despite frequent speculation about her political ambitions, Michelle made it clear she has no interest in public office, focusing instead on her role as a mother and advocate.