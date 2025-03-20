Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Break Silence On Why They Had Falling Out

PR expert Nick Ede has opened up about his past friendship with Meghan Markle, revealing that their relationship faded after she met Prince Harry.

Speaking on HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast, Ede shared that he first connected with Meghan during her Suits days, helping her explore UK opportunities while she supported his charity work. The two became close, frequently meeting for shopping trips or outings at Soho House.

However, their friendship cooled, and Ede likened his experience to that of Piers Morgan, who has publicly claimed Meghan cut ties with him after her royal relationship began. “I got the Piers Morgan treatment in the end,” Ede said, noting that their last exchanges were supportive, especially when Meghan faced media scrutiny.

Despite their falling out, Ede praised Meghan’s authenticity, recalling how she showed genuine interest in people and had a mix of confidence and shyness. “She was genuinely interested in people… there was also a vulnerability and insecurity too,” he said.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan is set to return for a second season. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos recently told Variety that Meghan remains highly influential, noting that even items she wears sell out globally. “People are fascinated with Meghan Markle,” he said, emphasizing her lasting impact on popular culture.