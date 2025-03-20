Kim Kardashian Cuts North’s Visit Short Over Kanye’s Dangerous Friend

Kim Kardashian reportedly ended her daughter North West’s visit with Kanye West after learning that Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, were expected to be present.

According to TMZ, Kardashian removed North from her father’s care after security informed her that the controversial Tate brothers were on their way. The Skims founder allegedly does not want her children near the duo, who have faced charges including rape and human trafficking.

The Tate brothers were arrested in Romania in 2022 and later charged with operating a criminal organization to exploit women. Though they have denied all allegations, Kardashian remains firm in keeping her children away from them.

This latest incident adds to the ongoing tension between Kardashian and West. Last week, she took legal action to block the release of a song featuring North, 11, and hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Despite reportedly promising otherwise, West—who now goes by Ye—released the track on social media before deleting it.

Kardashian allegedly sent West a cease-and-desist letter and requested emergency mediation with a judge, but West did not attend. During the meeting, Kardashian reportedly raised concerns about West’s past controversies, including his antisemitic remarks and association with the Tate brothers.

A source told Page Six, “Kim’s priority is the well-being and safety of her children and to protect them from being around Kanye’s controversial behavior.” Following the latest dispute, Kardashian is reportedly considering revising the couple’s custody agreement.

Kardashian and West, who were married from 2014 to 2022, share four children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.