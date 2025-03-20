IPAC pushes for renewed Pak-India dialogue amid geopolitical shifts

LAHORE: The Institute of Peace and Connectivity (IPAC), a bipartisan think tank chaired by former foreign minister Mian Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, is intensifying efforts to promote dialogue between Pakistan and India amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

In this regard, IPAC, in a press conference held on Thursday, announced plans to host trilateral meetings involving Pakistan, China, and the United States, as well as a proposed dialogue between Pakistan, India, and China.

The announcement was made during an event in Lahore, attended by IPAC board members, senior diplomats, academics, and civil society representatives.

The keynote speaker, Ashis Ray—former CNN South Asia bureau chief, author, and India-Pakistan peace activist—emphasized the need to revive the peace process between the two countries.

Ray, who is the grandnephew of Indian freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, pointed to the 2004–2008 backchannel negotiations as a foundation for renewed engagement. “The two sides had come close to an agreement on Jammu and Kashmir,” he noted, suggesting that talks could resume from where they left off.

He also proposed initiatives to foster people-to-people contact, including the participation of Pakistani cricketers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Indian cricketers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), as well as collaborative film and music projects in third countries.

In his address, IPAC Chairman Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri acknowledged the opportunities presented by evolving global circumstances but cautioned that terrorism continues to pose a serious threat to bilateral relations.

Citing the arrest of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav and allegations of Indian involvement in attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kasuri warned of a potential cycle of retaliation that would be detrimental to both sides.

Underscored the risks of continued hostility, he noted that both countries possess large standing armies and nuclear capabilities. “It would be sheer madness to even think of war,” he said, adding that both nations should take advantage of the existing framework for resolving the Kashmir dispute—the so-called four-point formula—developed during his tenure as foreign minister.

Despite current tensions, the former foreign minister expressed optimism for future breakthroughs, recalling past diplomatic overtures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise visit to Lahore in 2015 and former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 1999 bus diplomacy. “History has shown that Pakistan-India relations can shift unexpectedly, often for the better,” he remarked.

Addressing broader geopolitical shifts, Kasuri referenced recent commentary by India’s former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran, who cautioned against India relying too heavily on the United States amid great power rivalries. He suggested that India should prioritize improving relations with its neighbors to avoid strategic vulnerabilities.

IPAC has recently expanded its diplomatic outreach. Following a successful delegation visit to China, the organization is preparing for a visit to Bangladesh in April, at the invitation of a prominent local think tank. It also maintains regular contact with leading international institutions, including the Atlantic Council and the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy.

Concluding his remarks, Kasuri highlighted the economic and social costs of prolonged conflict. “Pakistan and India are home to some of the world’s largest populations living below the poverty line,” he said. “Continued tensions have hindered progress, leaving both countries behind regional peers such as China, Japan, and ASEAN nations.”