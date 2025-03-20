GPI project: Another setback to the federation

Sindh is in a heated state as a result of the massive demonstrations over the contentious canal project on the Indus. Diverse political forces are coming together as the Save River Indus effort quickly transforms into a mainstream movement. The PPP, which has controlled the province continuously for the last 16 years, is now in a vulnerable position as a result of the problem.

The PPP has been at the centre of the controversy despite its recent disassociation from the federal government’s decision to construct six canals to irrigate Punjab’s dry territory. Many believe that a significant portion of the province will become unusable due to the canal project. Furthermore, the PPP cannot avoid responsibility for the impending catastrophe because it is a member of the central government’s ruling coalition.

Sindh has long had political concerns over the distribution of water from the Indus, but the most recent dispute over the new canals has made things quite tense in the province. With the PPP controlling the provincial political scene, it has greatly rekindled Sindhi nationalism, which had been mainly dormant for a while.

Sindh’s people are furious and demand that their voices be heard. Across the province, thousands of people— mostly women and young people— are participating in protests organized by various Sindhi nationalist organizations. Numerous members of civil society and mainstream political parties have also publicly opposed the canal proposal, arguing that it will threaten the federation’s unity.

The provincial government has also been compelled to contest the federal government’s contentious canal project due to growing public outrage. However, the PPP’s stance is still viewed with some skepticism. While the project was already underway, the party leadership kept silent for a long time. According to some, the initiative was approved by President Asif Zardari last year. The opposition further claims that the Green Pakistan Initiative, which was started by the federal government and supported by the establishment, has been given thousands of acres of agricultural land by the provincial administration. A GPI project in Cholistan’s southern Punjab province, which will be irrigated by the new canals on the Indus, was recently launched jointly by the Punjab chief minister and the Chief of Army Staff.

Many provincial authorities believe that the proposed canals are a rerun of the Kalabagh dam project dispute, which had brought the province together in protest. The canals’ potential to further decrease Sindh’s water flow is a serious worry. Every year, the sea devours thousands of acres of land due to the declining water levels in the Indus. There is skepticism over Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s pledge that no water will be taken away from Sindh’s share. Punjab is unable to spare any excess water from its allotment for the Cholistan canal project. How will it have the amount required to fill the canals’ capacity?

The most startling thing is that the Council of Common Interests never considered or authorized such a delicate matter concerning the federation. It’s also strange that the PPP only became aware of the troubling issue when the opposition marched to the streets, rather than demanding a CCI meeting earlier when the canal plan was beginning to take shape. Even though the protests have been going on for a few months, there still doesn’t seem to be a clear policy in place to address the problem that has a direct impact on people’s lives. The claim that the Sindh administration did not more successfully bring up the matter with the federal government has been refuted. Its lacklustre approach to a very severe problem, however, begs the question.

The GPI’s support from the security leadership is just as important as opposing the federal administration. It is hardly surprising that the PPP would attempt to steer clear of any frontal conflict on the matter given its significant stakes in the current hybrid system. PPP officials insist that the party will fight Sindh’s issue using democratic and constitutional means. That would be a smart move, but addressing a problem that threatens the federal system would need much more.

Since the current public dissatisfaction in the province has the potential to turn violent, it is imperative that the issue over the canal project be resolved as quickly as possible. The province may become unstable as a result of this severe crisis. The federation will suffer greatly from the increasing upheaval in the nation’s second-most populous province, especially since KP and Balochistan are already in disarray.

The canal project, which nationalist leaders claim is a matter of life and death for Sindh, is being called into question more and more. Although the statements made by these leaders seem harsh, the people’s worries regarding the project are not without merit. The establishment and the federal government bear the primary burden of attending to those problems. Sindh’s populace is furious and demands that their voices be heard.

Although there is a thorough constitutional process for settling conflicts over water among the provinces, it is rarely used. The federal government is accused by the Sindh government of not carrying out the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991 in its entirety. The Constitution was broken by the unilateral decision to construct the canals. Those in positions of authority don’t seem to have learned anything from our past.

The continued public protests on the canal issue also show the rising antagonism between the federating unit and the federation. Extremist nationalist forces will only get stronger as a result. The huge demonstration is just one symptom of the growing popular anger, particularly among the youth, against an elite-dominated society.

Additionally, it is a message to the PPP, which has controlled the province for many years. The party seems to be mainly interested in preserving its own power, despite its claims to support the fight for people’s democratic rights. It appears to be out of step with the province’s rapidly shifting social and political climate. The party leadership has to be awakened by the most recent round of protests.

At this critical juncture, as protests and concerns grow over the Canal-GPI project, it is imperative that we reaffirm our commitment to national unity, equitable development, and mutual trust. Pakistan’s strength lies in its federation—a bond that upholds our shared prosperity, progress, and stability.

We acknowledge the genuine grievances raised by various stakeholders regarding the Canal-GPI project. Development must never come at the cost of marginalization or environmental degradation. The government remains committed to a fair and transparent resolution that considers the voices of all provinces, communities, and experts.

To move forward, we propose a multi-stakeholder dialogue, ensuring that all concerns are heard and addressed with sincerity. We pledge to conduct an independent review of the project, guaranteeing that its implementation aligns with environmental sustainability, economic justice, and inter-provincial harmony. No region of Pakistan will be left behind, and no community’s rights will be ignored.

Let this moment serve as a reminder that our federation is strongest when guided by inclusivity and mutual respect. Let us channel our energy towards constructive engagement rather than division. The path ahead demands wisdom, patience, and a collective vision for a prosperous Pakistan. Together, let us restore trust, reaffirm our unity, and work towards a solution that strengthens our federation while fostering progress for all.