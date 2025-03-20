NATIONAL

Eid-ul-Fitr Likely To Fall On This Date In Pakistan

Eid Al-Fitr in Pakistan is expected to be observed on March 31 (Monday), based on moon sighting predictions.

According to details, the Shawwal moon is expected to be visible at 3:58 PM on March 29. Meetings of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held on March 29 and 30, with the moon expected to be 27 hours old during the sighting.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department stated that the moon will be visible for up to one hour, with 1st Shawwal expected to fall on March 31.

In Karachi, temperatures on Eid are expected to reach up to 37°C. The Met Office warned that due to high humidity, the city will experience intense heat during the festivities.

