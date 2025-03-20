World

Eid Holidays For Government Employees Confirmed

By News Desk

Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public sector employees, with official leave set from Shawwal 1 to Shawwal 3, 1446 AH.

According to the Sharjah Government’s Department of Human Resources, work will resume on Shawwal 4, except for employees working in shifts. Depending on the Moon sighting, if Eid falls on Sunday, March 30, government employees will get a five-day holiday from Friday, March 28, to Tuesday, April 1. If Eid begins on Monday, March 31, the break will extend to six days, lasting until Wednesday, April 2.

Sharjah’s three-day weekend policy, introduced in 2022, allows employees to have Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays off, further extending their Eid break. Meanwhile, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has already announced nationwide Eid holidays, with the Moon sighting scheduled for March 29 to determine the exact dates.

