Demi Moore Celebrates Bruce Willis’ 70th Birthday Amid His Health Struggles

Demi Moore marked Bruce Willis’ 70th birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute, sharing rare family photos and a touching message for the retired actor.

On Wednesday, March 19, Moore posted an Instagram carousel featuring Willis with his loved ones, writing, “Happy birthday, BW! We love you ♥️.” The post included candid snapshots of Willis with Moore, their three daughters—Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31—as well as his granddaughter, Louetta, who is nearly two years old.

Moore and Willis, who were married for 13 years before divorcing in 2000, have remained close, co-parenting their children alongside Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis. The Die Hard star, who retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, was later diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

The photos included a cozy family moment of Moore and her daughters smiling beside Willis on the couch, as well as an image of Moore holding Louetta on Willis’ lap while Rumer stood beside them. Another photo showed Scout supporting her father as he rested on a treatment table. The final snapshot captured Willis cradling his granddaughter in his arms.

Willis’ daughters also shared individual tributes. Rumer posted a video of her parents dancing together, writing, “To the King… I love you, Daddio. Happy 70th Birthday, papa.” Scout reflected on their bond, calling Willis “the Greatest of all time” and saying his influence is present in her music and creativity. Tallulah shared a throwback image from Die Hard, writing, “Happy 70th to my favorite friend! You are a light that can never be dimmed.”

Emma Heming Willis encouraged fans to send love to the Hollywood icon, writing, “If there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan. So flood him with all the love today—he will feel it, I swear he will.”

Willis’ milestone birthday brought an outpouring of love from family and fans alike, celebrating his lasting impact both on and off the screen.