Crime among women on rise as number of female inmates rises by 2.8%: Ministry

ISLAMABAD: The number of female prisoners in Pakistan has increased by 2.8%, reflecting the rising crime trends among women. This startling revelation was made in the National Assembly, where the Ministry of Human Rights submitted a written report detailing the latest statistics.

According to the report, a total of 2,084 women are currently incarcerated across the country for various crimes. The trend of rising female prisoners has been recorded since 2019, with a noticeable increase of 2.8% since 2023.

The report further highlighted that a significant number of these women are behind bars on charges related to drug offences and murder.

The document also revealed that Pakistan has only four dedicated women’s prisons. Sindh leads with three operational facilities in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur, while Punjab has one women’s prison in Multan.

However, in most cases, female inmates are housed in separate barracks within male prisons, raising questions about security and proper facilities.

The report emphasised that many women face serious challenges within the criminal justice system, making their rehabilitation and fair treatment a pressing issue.

On May 22, 2024, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took a historic decision to address these challenges. She approved the establishment of two new women’s prisons in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi, ensuring that these jails would be built outside the cities for better management and security.

During a high-level meeting, the Punjab CM expressed grave concerns over external criminal contacts from within prisons. She ordered authorities to implement foolproof cybersecurity measures to curb illegal activities inside jails.

Additionally, she directed the formation of a comprehensive prison reform plan to improve jail conditions and security protocols.

In the same meeting, Maryam Nawaz also approved a project to revamp Bakshi Khanas and lock-ups across Punjab, ensuring better facilities and security for female inmates.