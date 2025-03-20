NATIONAL

Crackdown on undocumented migrants: 132 arrested at Pak-Iran border

By News Desk
QUETTA: Pakistan Coastguards apprehended 132 individuals attempting to cross the Pak-Iran border without valid travel documents in a series of operations conducted between February 1 and March 18, officials confirmed on Monday.

The arrests were made as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration, with a particular focus on undocumented Afghan nationals residing in the country. Authorities reported that the detained individuals were intercepted while trying to enter or exit Pakistan through illegal channels.

Pakistan Coastguards officials stated that the arrested individuals lacked proper visas and other legal documentation required for cross-border movement. After their apprehension, the detainees were transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further processing and investigation.

Officials emphasized their commitment to continuing strict surveillance and action against illegal immigration along the country’s western border. The drive is part of broader government measures to enforce immigration laws and repatriate undocumented foreigners.

