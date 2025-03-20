Brad Pitt And Tom Cruise Clash Over Next Project With Mikey Madison

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are reportedly competing to cast Mikey Madison in their next projects following her Oscar win, as Hollywood’s top directors and producers vie for the rising star.

A source told Touch magazine that both A-list actors are eager to collaborate with Madison, calling her “the It Girl right now.” According to the insider, a bidding war is underway, with Cruise and Pitt leading the race.

Cruise, known for seeking top-tier talent, is “very hyped up” about meeting with Madison and exploring potential collaborations. Meanwhile, Pitt has a strategic advantage due to his production company, Plan B, which gives him access to multiple film opportunities.

The source noted that Madison’s options are vast, with several high-profile projects on the table. “It’s no surprise they’re butting heads over Mikey,” the insider said. “She’s the hottest talent in town, and they both see her as the prize.”

While Madison has yet to confirm her next move, the growing interest from Hollywood’s elite suggests she is poised for a major career breakthrough.