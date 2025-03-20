Ben Affleck Growing Closer To Jennifer Garner Amid Jennifer Lopez Split

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s close relationship has sparked renewed speculation, with sources claiming the actor has been relying on his ex-wife more since his split from Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck and Garner, who have co-parented their three children for years, were recently seen sharing affectionate moments in public. At a recent family gathering, an onlooker described their interactions as filled with “sparks,” saying the former couple was “giggling and joking” together.

Body language expert Patti Wood analyzed a hug between the two at a paintball park, telling Radar Online, “His hug is not something you do with an ex.” She pointed to Affleck’s arm placement and full-body contact as indicators of deep familiarity and lingering emotional connection.

Affleck has previously admitted that his divorce from Garner was the “biggest regret” of his life, while Garner has also expressed enduring affection for him, saying, “He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that?”

Despite their bond, Garner has been in a long-term relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018. Sources say Miller is aware of how much time she spends with Affleck but has remained patient. “John wants Jen for himself,” an insider claimed, adding that while he tries to stay quiet, the situation is challenging.

A source close to Affleck noted that since his split from Lopez last year, he has been turning to Garner more frequently. “It’s no secret Ben’s been leaning on Jen more and more,” the insider said, adding that their deepening connection has been hard to ignore.