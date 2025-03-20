BCCI Takes Makes Controversial Rule Change For IPL 25′, Potentially Influencing ICC Rules

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering lifting the ban on applying saliva to the ball for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), a move that could have global repercussions for the sport. The proposal has been discussed extensively within the board and is set to be presented to IPL team captains in a meeting on Thursday in Mumbai.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced the ban on saliva in 2020 as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, making the restriction permanent in 2022. The IPL, though aligned with ICC rules, is a domestic competition with its own playing conditions, allowing the BCCI to revisit this rule independently.

A senior BCCI official explained, “Using saliva on the ball was part of the game’s essence until COVID hit. Now that the threat is gone, we feel there is no harm in lifting the ban in the IPL.” While the impact of saliva is more pronounced in red-ball cricket, the official suggested that even small assistance for bowlers in white-ball formats should be considered.

If the IPL decides to lift the saliva ban, it could put pressure on the ICC to reconsider its global stance. India pacer Mohammed Shami, during the ICC Champions Trophy, called for the reversal of the ban, highlighting saliva’s role in aiding reverse swing. Former international bowlers Vernon Philander and Tim Southee have supported this argument as well, stating that allowing saliva would help restore balance to the game.

Under current IPL rules, the first instance of applying saliva results in a warning to the fielding captain, with subsequent violations leading to fines of up to 25% of the player’s match fee.

In addition to this potential rule change, the IPL is also set to approve the use of the Decision Review System (DRS) for height-based and off-side wides. Hawk-Eye and ball-tracking technology will be employed to review umpire decisions on wides for height and those outside the off-stump.

The 2025 IPL season kicks off on March 22, with Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match.