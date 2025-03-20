Balochistan: Abundance exploited, people neglected

The progress of any society depends on its ability to think critically and engage in meaningful dialogue. Yet we live in a time where narratives are shaped not by facts but by repetition. People accept familiar stories without question, allowing misinformation to thrive while truth fades into obscurity. Empty rhetoric replaces informed debate, and real issues are buried beneath layers of propaganda. In this cycle of deception, those truly responsible evade accountability, and society drifts further from progress. Without a commitment to truth, we risk losing not just knowledge, but the very foundation of an enlightened and just future.

Balochistan, though the largest province in terms of land, remains the least populated and the most debated, often driven by emotion rather than facts. Despite being rich in natural resources, its people continue to struggle with poverty. The real question isn’t whether Balochistan has faced challenges, but who bears responsibility for its current state. This year, Balochistan’s budget stands at Rs 956 billion, with projected expenditures of Es 930 billion, leaving a surplus of Rs 25 billion. However, only 13 prtcrnt, around Rs 125 billion, comes from the province’s own resources, with internally generated revenue as little as Rs 48 billion. The bulk of its funds, a staggering Rs 831 billion, comes from the federal government, including Rs 162 billion from gas and oil royalties and Rs 73 billion for development projects.

Over the past decade, Balochistan has received Rs 2.04 trillion through the NFC Award and an additional Rs 206 billion in loans and grants. The undeniable truth is that Balochistan does not generate enough to sustain itself. Its economy is heavily reliant on financial support from the rest of Pakistan.

The Rs 800 billion flowing into Balochistan come from the revenues generated by other provinces, with Punjab contributing the largest share. Yet, a persistent narrative claims that Punjab is exploiting Balochistan— a claim that is not only misleading but also diverts attention from the real issues. This convenient rhetoric shifts blame away from local leadership, allowing those truly responsible to evade scrutiny while directing public frustration toward an external adversary. However, facts and figures tell a different story. The critical question is not who owes Balochistan, but rather, where is this massive sum being spent? Who benefits from these funds, and why do the common Baloch and Pashtun continue to suffer in poverty despite the billions allocated in their name?

Balochistan’s governance is a textbook example of mismanagement, corruption, and inefficiency. Year after year, billions are allocated for development, yet the ground reality remains unchanged. Roads remain unpaved, schools exist only on paper, and hospitals lack even the most basic medical supplies. While the people struggle for necessities like clean water, education, and healthcare, their self-styled leaders live in luxury, building sprawling mansions and leading extravagant lifestyles. The money meant for public welfare vanishes into an abyss of patronage politics, tribal favouritism, and entrenched corruption. Those in power use state resources to strengthen their own networks rather than uplift the province.

The money being transferred to Balochistan is not a privilege, it is a trust. It must not vanish into the hands of a few but manifest itself in schools that educate, hospitals that heal, and roads that connect. Progress must not be an illusion, it must be lived, felt, and seen. The time for waiting is over. Either Balochistan claims its rightful place in history, or it remains buried beneath the weight of its own leaders’ failures and unfulfilled potential.

The absence of accountability has allowed this cycle to continue unchecked. Transparency is virtually non-existent, and institutions meant to ensure financial oversight are either weak or complicit. Until governance is reformed, corruption is rooted out, and funds are directed toward genuine development rather than personal gain, Balochistan will remain trapped in this endless loop of dependency and deprivation. The people deserve better, and it is time to demand real answers.

The narrative of exploitation cannot change unless there is a willingness to confront the truth. It is not only external force that keeps Balochistan in darkness; it is also the internal decay, the betrayal of its own people by those who claim to represent them. The failure of governance cannot be blamed on Punjab, Sindh, or the federation. It is time to redirect the anger towards those who represent the province and sit in power, those who control the purse strings, and those who have built their fortunes on the misery of their own people.

With mismanagement and corruption, external forces exploit Balochistan’s strategic location, resources, and CPEC projects, fuelling instability. Internally, not all, but many Nawabs, Sardars, and political dynasties hoard wealth, keeping people dependent and progress stagnant. Externally, foreign interests, insurgencies, and proxy conflicts further weaken governance, preventing meaningful development. The real challenge is ensuring Balochistan’s wealth serves its people, not powerbrokers or external players. Progress demands accountability, transparency, and economic justice. True change will come when the people rise, not just against internal corruption but against all forces manipulating Balochistan for their own gain.

History is merciless to those who betray their own. True leadership is measured not by power or wealth but by the ability to serve with integrity. Yet, those entrusted with Balochistan’s future have chosen personal gain over collective prosperity. The province stands at a defining moment, either it remains ensnared in corruption and complacency, or its people rise to reclaim their destiny. Silence is complicity. The youth must awaken, not just to protest but to dismantle falsehoods, challenge injustice, and demand a future built on truth rather than deception.

