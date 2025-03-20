NATIONAL

ATC throws out Faisal Javed, others acquittal plea in protest case

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday dismissed the acquittal applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Faisal Javed Khan, Wasiq Qayyum, and three other accused in a case related to protests following the disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra announced the decision during the hearing of the case, which stems from a protest held at Faizabad. The court also rejected Faisal Javed’s separate petition seeking the removal of terrorism-related sections from the case.

During the proceedings, the court declared former PTI MPA Raja Rashid Hafeez a proclaimed offender due to his repeated absence from the hearings.

The court has fixed April 8 as the date for framing charges against the remaining accused. The case involves a first information report (FIR) registered at Islamabad’s Industrial Area Police Station.

