Armaghan’s Father Kamran Qureshi Arrested In Drug Trafficking Case

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of Karachi Police arrested Kamran Asghar Qureshi, the father of Armaghan Qureshi, on Thursday in connection with a drug trafficking case.

SSP AVCC Anil Haider Minhas confirmed that Kamran Qureshi was taken into custody from a bungalow in Defence Phase 5, Khayaban-e-Momin. During the raid, police seized 200 grams of crystal meth (ice), a 9mm pistol, two magazines, and 10 rounds of ammunition from his possession.

Authorities have booked Qureshi under the Control of Narcotics Substances Act and for possession of an unlicensed weapon. His arrest comes amid an ongoing investigation into the murder of 23-year-old Mustafa Amir, who went missing from Karachi’s DHA on January 6, 2023, and was found dead 39 days later in Balochistan.

Mustafa’s acquaintance, Armaghan Qureshi, was arrested on February 8 following a four-hour standoff with police in which he fired at officers, injuring a DSP and a constable. Investigations revealed that Mustafa and Armaghan were involved in drug-related activities, with Armaghan having a criminal history, including a 2019 drug importation case.

Police say Mustafa was lured to Armaghan’s bungalow, where he was assaulted and restrained before being killed. His body was later transported to Hub and set on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence. Armaghan allegedly instructed his employees to clean the crime scene and dispose of Mustafa’s belongings.

Mustafa’s mother, Wajiha Amir, has accused Kamran Qureshi of aiding his son’s escape instead of reporting the crime. She questioned why Kamran had not been investigated earlier, urging authorities to include him in the case.

Law enforcement officers have also come under scrutiny, with Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nadeem of Gizri police being investigated for alleged communication with Armaghan during the probe. Three officers were suspended for mishandling the case, raising concerns about possible obstruction of justice.

Further complications arose when the Sindh High Court (SHC) ruled that certain decisions in the case, including Armaghan’s judicial remand and the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), were unlawful. The case continues to unfold as authorities expand their probe into those connected to the crime.