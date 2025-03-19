Opinion

Youth and addiction

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Amid a global race for progress and innovation, many young Pakistanis are falling victim to drug addiction. This crisis is actively destroying potential, devastating families, and even threatening our nation’s future.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Pakistan has an estimated 6.7 million drug users as of 2024, and of them almost 2 million are drug addicts which is amongst the highest numbers globally. Cannabis and heroin are both frequently abused as they are cheap and easily accessible. Moreover, narcotics smuggled from Afghanistan — such as methamphetamine (ice), hash and marijuana — have wreaked havoc on countless families.

Addressing this crisis requires urgent measures taken by the Anti-Narcotics Force, police and all concerned authorities. Otherwise, Pakistan’s youth will remain trapped in the vicious cycle of addiction and our nation’s progress will be severely compromised.

ISHFAQUE DAHANI

KANDHKOT

Previous article
Walking for water
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

World

Chinese envoy calls on Israel to renounce ‘obsession with use of...

UNITED NATIONS: A Chinese envoy on Tuesday urged Israel to "renounce its obsession with the use of force" and immediately cease military operations in...

Stable China-U.S. economic, trade relations will benefit firms worldwide: Chinese vice minister

UK declares Hassan Nawaz a tax defaulter with over £9.4m liability

Govt green lights Gwadar Shipyard Project under CPEC Phase II

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.