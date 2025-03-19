Youth and addiction

Amid a global race for progress and innovation, many young Pakistanis are falling victim to drug addiction. This crisis is actively destroying potential, devastating families, and even threatening our nation’s future.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Pakistan has an estimated 6.7 million drug users as of 2024, and of them almost 2 million are drug addicts which is amongst the highest numbers globally. Cannabis and heroin are both frequently abused as they are cheap and easily accessible. Moreover, narcotics smuggled from Afghanistan — such as methamphetamine (ice), hash and marijuana — have wreaked havoc on countless families.

Addressing this crisis requires urgent measures taken by the Anti-Narcotics Force, police and all concerned authorities. Otherwise, Pakistan’s youth will remain trapped in the vicious cycle of addiction and our nation’s progress will be severely compromised.

ISHFAQUE DAHANI

KANDHKOT