Walking for water

Kolwa, a densely populated village of Balochsitan, is struggling with a severe water shortage. The villagers are forced to travel a staggering 10 kilometers to access this basic necessity. A crippling absence of water infrastructure in the village is taking a toll on the daily lives of its inhabitants, affecting their health, productivity and overall well-being. It is imperative to shed light on this crisis so that the relevant authorities get aware of the plight of Kolwa’s residents and are forced to take an immediate action to address the long persisting water crisis.

MUSTAFA FAQEER

KOLWA