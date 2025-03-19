Social media stress

University life was once considered a journey of learning, growth and self-discovery. However, for many students today, it has become a race to meet unrealistic expectations. When we ask our parents about their university experiences, they recall challenges — balancing studies, jobs and long commutes. In contrast, many students today enter university expecting freedom, socializing and entertainment. This shift in priorities, fueled by peer pressure and social media, has led to increasing anxiety among Gen Z.

Social media has played a major role in shaping this dreamy lifestyle. Students now measure their university experience by hangouts, festivals, concerts and branded clothing rather than academic or personal achievements. If they cannot match their peers’ lifestyles, they feel left out, leading to stress and self-doubt. Seeing friends in other universities enjoying events while they themselves miss out makes them feel as if they are failing. Social media further amplifies this pressure, creating a false sense of competition.

It is important to understand that enjoyment and entertainment are parts of life, but they should not become the aim of life. While socialising and having fun are essential for a balanced lifestyle, they should not take priority over personal growth, learning and self-improvement. When students start focusing only on external validation, they lose sight of their real goals and fall into anxiety and self-doubt.

This growing anxiety needs to be addressed. Parents and teachers must help students set realistic expectations about university life. Instead of defining success by materialistic experiences, students should be encouraged to focus on education, skills and self-improvement. Society must shift its mindset from glorifying an unrealistic “dream life” to valuing true growth and learning.

Educators, parents and students themselves should reflect on this issue. If we do not address the rising anxiety caused by peer pressure, we risk creating a generation that prioritises validation over personal fulfillment. University life should be about knowledge and self-discovery, not a constant struggle to keep up with others.

SANIA NIAZ

KARACHI