Public Holiday Announced For Schools and Colleges on March 22

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday for all educational institutions across the province on Saturday, March 22, in observance of Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (A.S). The decision was confirmed in a notification issued by the School Education and Literacy Department (SELD) on Tuesday.

As per the notification, all public and private schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed on the 21st of Ramadan. The holiday was scheduled following a Sub-Committee meeting of the Steering Committee on Education held on November 28, 2024. The announcement was also shared via the department’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (A.S) commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (A.S), the fourth caliph of Islam, and is observed with religious gatherings and prayers across the country. Normal academic activities are expected to resume on Monday, March 24.