Pakistan’s constitutional shift

Economic, Social, and Cultural (ECOSOC) rights form the backbone of a just and equitable society. Recognized under the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), these rights ensure that individuals have access to basic needs like healthcare, education, housing, and environmental protection.

While many legal frameworks traditionally prioritize civil and political rights, some jurisdictions have taken decisive steps to elevate ECOSOC rights to constitutional guarantees. South Africa’s 1996 Constitution is a prime example, explicitly recognizing the right to housing, healthcare, and education as fundamental rights. Similarly, Pakistan has witnessed a remarkable judicial evolution in recognizing these rights, culminating in the 26th Amendment, which expressly enshrines the right to a clean and healthy environment as a fundamental right under Article 9A.

It is worth exploring how Pakistan’s judiciary has embraced ECOSOC rights through landmark decisions, setting a foundation for further legal and constitutional development.

After the fall of apartheid, South Africa sought to rebuild its society by embedding social justice into its 1996 Constitution. Unlike many other nations that treat ECOSOC rights as non-justiciable policy matters, South Africa’s constitutional framework guarantees them as enforceable rights.

Key constitutional provisions include:

Right to Housing (Section 26): Guarantees access to adequate housing and obligates the government to take reasonable legislative and policy measures.

Right to Health (Section 27): Recognizes the right to healthcare, food, and water, placing a duty on the state to progressively realize these rights.

Right to Education (Section 29): Ensures free and compulsory basic education.

South Africa’s judiciary has played an active role in enforcing these rights. In Government of the Republic of South Africa v. Grootboom (2000), the Constitutional Court held that the state must take reasonable steps to ensure housing for vulnerable groups. Similarly, in Mazibuko v. City of Johannesburg (2009), the court examined the right to water, emphasizing that state policies must be reasonable and equitable.

Although Pakistan’s 1973 Constitution does not explicitly classify ECOSOC rights as fundamental, the judiciary has interpreted existing provisions to incorporate these rights, primarily through Article 9 (Right to Life) and Article 14 (Dignity of Man). Several landmark cases illustrate this evolution:

Shehla Zia v. WAPDA (PLD 1994 SC 693): This case set a foundational precedent for environmental rights in Pakistan. The petitioners challenged the construction of a power grid station, citing potential health hazards. The Supreme Court held that the right to life includes the right to a clean and healthy environment, expanding the traditional interpretation of Article 9. This decision was pivotal in framing environmental protection as a fundamental right. Asghar Leghari v. Federation of Pakistan (PLD 2018 Lahore 493): In this groundbreaking climate litigation case, the Lahore High Court recognized the government’s failure to implement the National Climate Change Policy 2012 as a violation of citizens’ fundamental rights. The court established the Climate Change Commission, ensuring governmental accountability in addressing climate-related threats. Right to a Clean and Healthy Environment (2024 LHC 14): In a recent ruling, the Lahore High Court reaffirmed the right to a clean and sustainable environment as a fundamental right. The decision emphasized that Article 9A, introduced via the 26th Amendment, explicitly mandates the state to take proactive measures for environmental protection. This ruling demonstrates the judiciary’s evolving role in securing environmental justice as an ECOSOC right. Muhammad Tahir Jamal Advocate v. Government of Punjab (PLD 2020 Lahore 407): This case tackled environmental degradation and lack of basic facilities along the Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway. The Lahore High Court held that access to essential amenities and a clean environment are fundamental rights, directing the government to ensure sustainable urban development. Adeel Akhtar v. Federation of Pakistan (2023 SCMR 209): In this Supreme Court case, the petitioner challenged the lack of healthcare facilities in rural Punjab, arguing that Article 9 (Right to Life) inherently includes the right to healthcare. The Supreme Court agreed, ruling that the state has an obligation to provide adequate medical services to all citizens, particularly marginalized communities. Rights of Informal Workers (PLD 2021 SC 889):The Supreme Court, in this landmark decision, addressed labor rights and informal employment. The court held that Article 11 (Prohibition of Forced Labor) and Article 25 (Right to Equality) must be interpreted in light of Pakistan’s obligations under the ICESCR, ensuring that informal workers receive minimum wage protections and social security benefits.

Recognizing ECOSOC rights as fundamental is not just a legal necessity— it is a moral imperative. As Pakistan continues on this path, it moves closer to ensuring that every citizen enjoys a life of dignity, security, and equal opportunity.

The 26th Amendment introduced Article 9A, explicitly recognizing the right to a clean and healthy environment as a fundamental right. This amendment has far-reaching implications:

1.Constitutional Justiciability: Citizens can now directly invoke Article 9A in courts.

2.Policy Obligation: The state is constitutionally bound to enact and enforce environmental protection laws.

3.Judicial Enforcement: Courts have a clear mandate to oversee governmental compliance with environmental standards.

This amendment aligns Pakistan’s constitutional framework with global human rights norms, reinforcing the State’s obligation under the ICESCR to ensure environmental sustainability.

Pakistan’s progressive judicial stance on ECOSOC rights signifies a broader shift towards social justice and human dignity. Recognizing these rights as fundamental has several benefits:

1.Legal Certainty: Elevating ECOSOC rights within the constitutional framework strengthens legal protections.

2.State Accountability: Courts can hold the government accountable for failing to implement socio-economic policies.

3.Marginalized Communities: Vulnerable groups gain access to legal remedies, reducing inequalities.

4.International Standing: Strengthening ECOSOC rights enhances Pakistan’s human rights reputation on global platforms.

Despite these advancements, several challenges persist:

Resource Constraints: Implementing ECOSOC rights requires substantial financial commitment.

Enforcement Mechanisms: Stronger institutional frameworks are needed for policy implementation.

Judicial Overreach: Courts must balance their role without encroaching on executive policymaking.

To further institutionalize ECOSOC rights, Pakistan should consider:

Legislative Reforms: Enact laws incorporating ECOSOC rights explicitly.

Policy Implementation: Strengthen administrative bodies to enforce judicial rulings effectively.

Public Awareness: Educate citizens on their rights under the ICESCR and the Constitution.

Pakistan’s legal trajectory reflects a robust judicial commitment to economic, social, and cultural rights. Landmark cases, coupled with the 26th Amendment, have strengthened constitutional protections for environmental and socio-economic rights. By learning from South Africa’s constitutional model, Pakistan can further entrench ECOSOC rights into its legal and policy framework.

