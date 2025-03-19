LHC seeks replies to PTI plea requesting permission for Minar-e-Pakistan rally

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought replies from the Punjab government, the Home Secretary, and the Inspector General of Police in response to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking permission a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22, 2025.

The court issued the ruling during a hearing of a petition filed by PTI’s Vice President Akmal Khan Bari, seeking permission for the rally.

The petition, filed through senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa, argued that PTI planned a peaceful rally in accordance with the law and the constitution of Pakistan.

The petitioner submitted that they had submitted a formal request to the Punjab Home Secretary for the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, but had received no response so far. He claimed that they had been denied permission to hold a peaceful gathering at the iconic location.

The petition further urged the court to issue an order allowing the rally to take place as planned on March 22.

Following the hearing, the court issued a notice to the provincial government, Home Secretary, Punjab Police Chief, and the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, seeking their replies on Thursday (tomorrow).

Previously, LHC dismissed PTI petition seeking permission for a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22.

Justice Farooq Haider presided over the hearing and upheld the registrar’s objection, stating that PTI must approach the government’s redressal committee first before seeking judicial intervention.

The court ruled that if the committee fails to decide, PTI could then file a petition.