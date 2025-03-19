Kanye West Shamelessly Attacks Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Kids in Disturbing Social Media Post

Kanye West has sparked outrage once again with a disturbing and unprovoked rant on X, targeting Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children. In an all-caps post on Tuesday evening, the rapper, 47, made offensive comments about the mental capacity of the couple’s 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. He later deleted the post, only to re-share it early Wednesday morning with a bizarre clarification.

West claimed that the reason for removing the original post was not due to any moral consideration, but because of a potential threat to his social media platform. “I took the post down because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic],” he explained. Despite removing the post, West continued to insult the twins’ intelligence in the follow-up message.

The rapper, who previously collaborated with Jay-Z on the 2011 album Watch the Throne, did not comment on the couple’s eldest child, 13-year-old Blue Ivy, in the posts. Representatives for Beyoncé and Jay-Z have not yet responded to requests for comment.

This outburst comes amid a series of troubling social media rants from West, including his criticism of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian regarding their daughter North’s involvement in his music. He also released a song despite Kardashian’s objections, further fueling tensions between the ex-couple.

West’s recent actions, including his controversial comments about Adolf Hitler and antisemitic remarks, have led to a wave of backlash. Despite his previous break-up with Bianca Censori following these incidents, reports suggest that the couple is still working through their relationship.