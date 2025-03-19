Hilaria Baldwin Tells Alec to ‘Shut Up’ During Awkward Red Carpet Interview | Watch

Hilaria Baldwin didn’t hold back during a red carpet interview with her husband Alec Baldwin at the reopening of Planet Hollywood in New York City on March 11. While speaking with Extra about their family’s reality show The Baldwins, Hilaria grew frustrated as Alec interrupted her.

“It’s gonna be great,” Alec, 66, said enthusiastically, before calling her a “winner.” Hilaria, 41, quickly snapped back, telling him, “Oh, my God. When I’m talking, you’re not talking. No. When I’m talking, you’re not talking.” She then joked about cutting him out of the show due to his interruptions.

The conversation turned more tense when Alec, trying to lighten the mood, distracted Hilaria by asking about the “Spanish word for essential.” Hilaria, talking about her routine with seven children at home, accused him of distracting her, saying, “Now you’re just doing that. Like, why? Why are you distracting me?”

Photo: Getty Images

Alec, attempting to compliment her, responded, “I’m just captivated by your beauty,” to which Hilaria responded, “Oh, my God, stop. You’re annoying me. Stop. It’s not cute. No, it’s distracting me.”

Hilaria rolled her eyes as Alec continued making remarks about her beauty, prompting her to threaten, “I’m going to, like, walk out of this interview right now.” She later re-focused the conversation, saying, “It’s all about routine. Every day we strive to be boring, and then un-boring things happen to us as they do with seven children.”

Image: TLC

The couple, married in 2012, are parents to seven children: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, María, and Ilaria. Alec also has a daughter, Ireland, 29, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

The interaction sparked mixed reactions online, with some TikTok users criticizing Hilaria for being “rude” and “disrespectful” towards Alec, with one commenter saying, “She acts like a teenager talking to her dad.”