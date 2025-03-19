Gwyneth Paltrow Breaks Her Silence On Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show, Doesn’t Mince Her Words

Gwyneth Paltrow has expressed her support for Meghan Markle’s re-entry into the lifestyle space with her new Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, which has already been renewed for a second season. The Goop founder, known for her wellness empire, also shares a neighborhood with Meghan and Prince Harry in Montecito, California.

Speaking with Vanity Fair for a cover story, Gwyneth revealed that while she doesn’t know Meghan and Harry personally, she has met Meghan, calling her “really lovely.” She joked about possibly trying to “get through their security detail and bring them a pie” due to their proximity in the celebrity enclave.

While Gwyneth admitted she hasn’t kept up with Meghan’s latest venture, which now also includes a podcast focusing on women founders, she shared her instinct to support other women in the industry. Reflecting on her own experiences, Gwyneth recalled how she was once derided by fellow lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, who dismissed her as just a “movie star” when Goop first launched. Despite the criticism, Gwyneth expressed gratitude that Martha viewed her as competition.

“I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes,” Gwyneth said, emphasizing that there is always “more than enough to go around.” She credits her mother, actress Blythe Danner, for instilling this mindset, recalling a time when she was upset about losing a role to another actress, and her mother told her, “Another woman is never your competition.”

Gwyneth also shared how supportive women like Oprah Winfrey have been to her career, mentioning that Oprah was the first person to agree to be a guest on her podcast. “That’s how I try to be with other women,” she said.