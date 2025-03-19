Govt spent Rs724m on Red Zone security, protest control in FY23: Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The federal government spent a staggering Rs724.4 million on ensuring security and preventing protests in Islamabad’s Red Zone during the fiscal year 2022-23, Minister of State for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhry told the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Speaking during the Question Hour, Chaudhry explained that the sharp rise in expenditure was due to an uptick in demonstrations and sit-ins held in the federal capital last year. By contrast, he said, only Rs150 million was spent on Red Zone security during 2019-20 when protest activity was comparatively lower.

For the current fiscal year, he added, an additional Rs100 million grant has already been earmarked to bolster security in the area.

Outlining the security expenses, the minister noted that funds are primarily used for logistical support, including the movement, accommodation, and provision of food for law enforcement personnel. A significant amount also goes towards hiring containers to block entry points and prevent unauthorized gatherings in sensitive areas.

“The government incurs these costs to maintain law and order. If protests remained within legal limits, these funds could have been diverted towards public welfare projects,” Chaudhry remarked.

In response to a query from Dr Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto regarding security expenditures over the past five years, Chaudhry confirmed that 2022-23 marked the highest annual spending on protest control.

Senator Sehar Kamran also questioned the procurement of containers used for sealing off routes. Chaudhry clarified that the Islamabad administration rents these containers from private companies, with all payments processed legally and transparently. He recalled an incident where a loaded container was mistakenly used, causing logistical complications.

During the session, the minister also addressed staffing shortages at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Hospital. Despite multiple advertisements seeking candidates, he said, vacant posts remain unfilled, hindering the provision of adequate healthcare services. He called for continued support from parliamentarians to improve staffing levels and healthcare delivery.

Chaudhry further briefed the House on immigration, passport security, and efforts to curb professional begging in the capital. He revealed that numerous individuals had been arrested as part of an ongoing crackdown on organized begging rings. “These are not isolated cases of poverty but coordinated operations,” he said, stressing the need for stricter legislation to address the issue.