Gal Gadot’s Rarely Seen Daughters Steal the Show at Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Gal Gadot was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, and while the actress glowed with pride during the ceremony, it was her daughters who truly stole the show. The Wonder Woman star was joined by her husband, Jaron Varsano, and their four daughters—Alma, Maya, Daniella, and Ori—as she received the prestigious recognition.

In her emotional speech, Gal thanked her family for supporting her dreams and enabling her continued success in Hollywood. “Whenever my success grew, I always got pregnant, I needed to ground myself,” she joked, adding, “It’s either I’m making movies or making babies – no more babies.”

The actress, who has been married to businessman Jaron Varsano since 2008, expressed how much her daughters meant to her. “Our daughters, Alma, Maya…Dan Dan, and baby Ori, everything I do, I do for you. Being your Ima is my greatest, greatest privilege and the most meaningful thing I’ve ever done,” Gal shared. She also spoke about the life lessons her children inspire, urging them to be “strong and kind and brave just the way [they] are.”

For the event, Gal donned an off-white leather fringed dress paired with strappy black heels, her dark tresses pulled back into a sleek low bun, and kept her makeup minimal with nude pink lipstick. However, it was her daughters who caught everyone’s attention with their adorable outfits and uncanny resemblance to their mother, leaving many in awe of their striking similarities.

Gal has always been open about the challenges she’s faced, including a life-threatening health scare during her pregnancy with Ori. Recalling the frightening ordeal, she shared that she had been experiencing severe headaches and blurred vision, later diagnosed as a major brain clot. After undergoing a thrombectomy, she took several months to recover but has since become a passionate advocate for women’s health.

“My biggest reason for talking about this is that I want to protect my daughters’ futures and make sure they’re educated about health,” she explained in a previous interview. “I want to raise awareness for women’s health because I feel like I was let down by the healthcare system.”