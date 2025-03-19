Ben Affleck Caught In ‘Disgusting’ Act After Jennifer Garner Shuts Down Romance Rumors

Ben Affleck was recently seen out for a stroll in Los Angeles with his son Samuel, and while the father-son duo enjoyed a day together, it was Ben’s seemingly gross moment that caught attention. The actor was photographed spitting on the sidewalk, ensuring he turned his head away from his son to avoid any accidental splatters.

Ben, sporting a beard and carrying a white box, seemed to be enjoying the outing with his son, following rumors that he and ex-wife Jennifer Garner might be rekindling their romance. The two were recently spotted paintballing together for their son’s birthday, with Ben wrapping his arm around Jennifer and laughing alongside her. These pictures sparked speculation about their relationship status, with fans wondering if the former couple might get back together.

However, sources have firmly shut down those romance rumors, clarifying that the two are “good friends” and Jennifer has no interest in reigniting their past relationship. One insider described the speculation as “ridiculous,” while another stated that although Ben might be “open” to the idea of reconciling, Jennifer is “happy” with her current partner, John Miller, whom she has been dating for seven years.

Jennifer and Ben, who were married from 2005 to 2015, continue to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship, raising their three children: 19-year-old Violet, 16-year-old Seraphina, and 13-year-old Samuel. Jennifer’s relationship with John is said to be strong, and she has no intentions of revisiting a romance with Ben at this stage in their lives.

Ben, who recently finalized his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, is focused on his career and new chapter in life. Although he may still hold some affection for Jennifer, he respects her relationship with John and has no desire to come between them.