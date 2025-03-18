Zarnish Khan Asks Fans to Refrain from Sharing Her Past Photos

Former actress Zarnish Khan has taken to social media to request that her old pictures be removed and not used by others. In an Instagram story, she expressed her desire to live a modest life in line with Islamic principles and asked her followers and social media platforms to respect her choice.

“I request all my social media platforms to kindly not use my old pictures. I now wear the veil, and the only request I can make is that my past photos should not be used,” Zarnish wrote. She further added, “Everyone is free to say whatever they wish, but please refrain from using my old images and videos.”

Zarnish, who left the entertainment industry after performing Umrah in 2023, has deleted all her old photos and videos from her social media accounts. She concluded her message by wishing her followers a blessed month, referring to the ongoing Islamic month.